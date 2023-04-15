Springer went 1-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Friday's win over the Rays.

He set the tone for Tampa Bay's first loss of the season by taking Drew Rasmussen deep to lead off the bottom of the first inning. Springer extended his hitting streak to seven games in the process, a stretch in which he's batting .290 (9-for-31) with all three of his homers on the season.