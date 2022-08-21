Springer (knee) remains out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees.

After going 5-for-5 at the dish in Thursday's series-opening 9-2 win, Springer will end up hitting the bench for the final three games in The Bronx while he contends with a sore knee. The Blue Jays are seemingly hopeful that Springer will be ready to play coming out of Monday's team off day, but he may be limited to designated-hitter duties once he's cleared to start again.