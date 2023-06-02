Springer went 2-for-4 with a stolen base in Thursday's win over the Brewers.
The 33-year-old remains locked in at the plate. Over his last 18 games, Springer has reeled off nine multi-hit performances and a .343/.418/.557 slash line while collecting three of his seven homers and three of his nine steals on the season. The shift to right field appears to be working wonders on his ability to stay healthy as well -- after playing only 211 games over his first two seasons in Toronto, Springer has suited up for 55 of the Blue Jays' 57 contests so far in 2023.
More News
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Getting day off•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Four hits, homer in win•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Busy offensive day in loss•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Nabs sixth steal•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Returns to lineup•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Out again Wednesday•