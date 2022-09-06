Springer went 3-for-5 with an RBI and three runs scored in the first game of Monday's doubleheader against the Orioles.

The veteran outfielder got the job done at the top of the lineup for the Blue Jays, as Springer also drew a walk and scored another run in the nightcap as Toronto completed the sweep. Since returning to the lineup in mid-August after recovering from an elbow injury, he's slashing .338/.405/.451 through 18 games with a homer, two steals, nine RBI and 12 runs.