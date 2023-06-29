Springer went 3-for-4 with a double, a run scored and an RBI in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Giants.

Every Blue Jays starter got at least one hit but Springer led the parade, smoking a double to right field to lead off the game and scoring as part of a five-run first inning for Toronto. The veteran outfielder has six multi-hit performances in his last 10 games, batting a cool .400 (16-for-40) over that stretch to boost his slash line on the season to .271/.334/.419.