Springer went 3-for-4 with one run scored in Saturday's win over Boston.
Springer has tallied multiple hits in seven of his last 13 games with three doubles, four home runs and a triple. In addition, the outfielder has recorded 15 RBI over 56 at-bats during his last 14 games.
