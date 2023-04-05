Springer went 0-for-4 with a walk and his first two stolen bases of the season in Tuesday's win over the Royals.

Both pilfers came in the ninth inning after Springer drew a free pass from Aroldis Chapman, but the Blue Jays couldn't cash him in from third base. The veteran outfielder has only one knock in the last four games after a five-hit Opening Day, and he's still looking for his first extra-base hit of 2023. Springer did steal 14 bases in 16 attempts last year, the second time in his career he's reached double digits, and he could top his personal best of 16 if he can take advantage of MLB's rule changes to boost the running game.