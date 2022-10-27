The Blue Jays announced Thursday that Springer (concussion/shoulder) underwent surgery to remove a bone spur from his right elbow this week, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports

The 32-year-old suffered a concussion and shoulder sprain during the AL Wild Card Series against the Mariners, and he's now gone under the knife to address the bone spur in his elbow. Springer was banged up throughout 2022 but still played in 133 games and produced a .267/.342/.472 slash line with 25 home runs, 76 RBI, 89 runs and 14 stolen bases. The center fielder is expected to be fully recovered for the start of spring training in February.