Springer went 0-for-3 with an RBI and stolen base in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Rays. He walked twice.

Springer is up to three steals with his swipe in the second. The RBI came when he walked in the sixth inning to score Matt Chapman and extend Toronto's lead to 4-1. The hitless game ends Springer's hit streak at eight games and drops his average to .254 over 63 at-bats with a .716 OPS in that timeframe.