X-rays on Springer's wrist were negative after he was hit by a pitch in the eighth inning of Friday's Game 1 of the AL Wild Card Series against Seattle, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Springer was plunked by an Andres Munoz pitch clocked at 97.9 mph. He was able to tough it out and finish the game, and no structural damage was done, but Springer's status for Saturday is up in the air at the moment. If he's limited as a result of swelling, the Blue Jays may have to turn elsewhere in center field with their season on the line.