Springer was diagnosed with a right hand contusion with X-rays returning negative after leaving Wednesday's game against the White Sox, Mike Wilner of the Toronto Star reports.

Springer was hit in the hand by a Michael Kopech offering in the third inning and then played an inning of defense, but he was lifted for a pinch hitter. The outfielder should be considered day-to-day, but with Thursday being an off day for Toronto there's a chance Springer won't miss any additional game time.