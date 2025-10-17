Kiner-Falefa will start at second base and bat eighth in Friday's ALCS Game 5 against the Mariners.

With Anthony Santander (back) removed from the ALCS roster ahead of Game 4, the Blue Jays have shifted Addison Barger to right field and Ernie Clement to third base while installing Kiner-Falefa at the keystone for the second straight contest. Kiner-Falefa went 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored in the Blue Jays' Game 4 victory.