Kiner-Falefa is starting at third base and batting eighth in Thursday's opener against the Rays.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider never named his starters at third base or second base, but he's been telegraphing that it would be Kiner-Falefa and Cavan Biggio at those spots versus righties and, sure enough, that's how things are set up on Opening Day. Kiner-Falefa has a slick glove but has never posted even a .700 OPS in any of his six major-league seasons, so he's certainly an atypical starting third baseman.