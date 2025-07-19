Blue Jays' Joey Loperfido: On base three times in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Loperfido went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double, a run scored and an RBI in Friday's win over the Giants.
The 26-year-old outfielder was out of the starting lineup for the last three games before the All-Star break due to an illness, but Loperfido looked 100 percent healthy when the Jays resumed their schedule. He's made a big impact since joining the big-league roster in early July, going 7-for-17 (.412) with a homer, two runs and six RBI in six contests.
