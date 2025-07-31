Loperfido went 3-for-5 with a run scored in Wednesday's win over the Orioles.

Getting the start in right field and batting leadoff against right-hander Dean Kremer, Loperfido proved the thumb issue he picked up during Tuesday's twin bill wasn't a serious concern. The 26-year-old outfielder has produced four multi-hit performances in his last eight games, a stretch in which he's batting .500 (12-for-24) with two solo homers, a steal and two additional runs scored. The Blue Jays could have a log jam in the outfield once Daulton Varsho (hamstring) comes off the IL with Loperfido, Nathan Lukes, Davis Schneider and Myles Straw all making contributions at the plate.