Kasevich has been praised for his work ethic and defense this season while slashing .353/.413/.456 through 16 games for Double-A New Hampshire, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

The 23-year-old hasn't shown a lot of power or speed since being drafted 60th overall in 2022 -- he has only one homer and one steal for New Hampshire -- but Kasevich appears on track to at least be a bench player in the majors given his slick glove at shortstop and strong hit tool. Given his age and performance, a summer promotion to Triple-A could be in the cards.