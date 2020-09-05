McGuire was optioned to the Blue Jays' alternate training site Saturday, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
McGuire will remain with the taxi squad for the team's road trip, so he could be available in an emergency situation. The 25-year-old saw limited time behind the plate during his time on the major-league roster and hit .073 with a solo home run and 11 strikeouts over 41 at-bats. Caleb Joseph's contract was selected in a corresponding move, and he should serve as the backup catcher going forward.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Reese McGuire: Seeing little time behind dish•
-
Blue Jays' Reese McGuire: Goes deep in loss•
-
Blue Jays' Reese McGuire: Fined for off-field incident•
-
Blue Jays' Reese McGuire: Court date postponed•
-
Blue Jays' Reese McGuire: Workload uncertain for 2020•
-
Blue Jays' Reese McGuire: Due in court after weekend arrest•