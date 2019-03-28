Blue Jays' Rowdy Tellez: Clearer path to playing time
Tellez has a clearer path to big-league playing time after Kendrys Morales was traded to the A's, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
Tellez is still expected to open the season in the minors, while Anthony Alford is set to break camp with the big club in place of Morales. That said, the 24-year-old could make his way to the majors sooner than expected following Morales' departure, especially if Teoscar Hernandez or Billy McKinney struggle at all. Tellez impressed through 20 appearances this spring, hitting .280/.308/.600 with five homers and 11 RBI.
