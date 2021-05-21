site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: blue-jays-rowdy-tellez-ready-to-go-friday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Blue Jays' Rowdy Tellez: Ready to go Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Tellez (hamstring) is starting at first base and batting fifth Friday against the Rays.
The 26-year-old suffered a hamstring strain Sunday and will rejoin the starting nine for Friday's series opener. Tellez is 5-for-25 in nine games since rejoining the big-league club May 7.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 10 min read