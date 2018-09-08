Blue Jays' Rowdy Tellez: Records two doubles vs. Indians
Tellez went 2-for-5 with two doubles, an RBI and a run scored in Friday's win over Cleveland
In just three games since being called up from the minors, Tellez has gone an impressive 6-for-10 with six doubles and three RBI. Despite his recent success, the 23-year-old first baseman figures to remain in a bench role behind Justin Smoak and Kendrys Morales.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Rowdy Tellez: Three extra-base hits•
-
Blue Jays' Rowdy Tellez: Earns September callup•
-
Blue Jays' Rowdy Tellez: Angling for late-season callup•
-
Blue Jays' Rowdy Tellez: Joins 40-man roster•
-
Blue Jays' Rowdy Tellez: Difficult 2017 campaign draws to a close•
-
Blue Jays' Rowdy Tellez: Poor 2017 campaign continues at Triple-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
30 bold predictions for 2019
What becomes of Miguel Andujar when the Yankees sign Manny Machado? How early should you expect...
-
Waiver Wire: Mejia a must-add?
Homering twice in your first start goes a long way toward earning playing time, especially...
-
So is Ohtani's 2019 value shot?
So it looks like Shohei Ohtani will have Tommy John surgery ... when he's good and ready, anyway....
-
Waivers: Help from Mejia, Robles?
A couple of high-profile call-ups have Fantasy owners seeking answers, but Scott White says...
-
Waivers: Roster expansion reveals stars
The season might be winding down, but with rosters expanding, there's plenty of new faces for...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...