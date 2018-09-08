Tellez went 2-for-5 with two doubles, an RBI and a run scored in Friday's win over Cleveland

In just three games since being called up from the minors, Tellez has gone an impressive 6-for-10 with six doubles and three RBI. Despite his recent success, the 23-year-old first baseman figures to remain in a bench role behind Justin Smoak and Kendrys Morales.