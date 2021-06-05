site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Blue Jays' Rowdy Tellez: Riding pine Saturday
RotoWire Staff
Tellez isn't starting Saturday's game against the Astros.
Tellez had started each of the last three games and went 2-for-10 with a double and a walk. Randal Grichuk will serve as the designated hitter while Jonathan Davis starts in center field.
