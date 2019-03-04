Blue Jays' Rowdy Tellez: Swats first spring homer
Tellez went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees.
The blast was his first of the spring, and his first extra-base hit in 16 at-bats. Tellez has yet to catch fire in Florida, and he probably needs to make a good impression -- despite his huge September last season, the 23-year-old's not guaranteed a spot on the Opening Day roster with Justin Smoak and Kendrys Morales locked into starting jobs at first base and DH.
