Horwitz is starting at second base and batting second for Saturday's game against Oakland.

Horwitz was recalled by Toronto on Friday and will make his 2024 debut one day later. He was slashing .335/.456/514 with four home runs, 38 RBI and 44 walks over 259 plate appearances in Triple-A before his promotion. Horwitz appeared in 15 games for the big club in 2023, slashing .256/.341/.385 with one home run and seven RBI over 44 plate appearances. The 26-year-old will face off against Athletics right-hander Luis Medina on Saturday.