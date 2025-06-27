Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Absent from lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Guerrero (forearm) is out of the lineup for Friday's game against Boston.
Manager John Scheider said Friday morning that Guerrero was likely to be in Friday's lineup, but Guerrero will actually be on the bench. The first baseman was hit by a pitch in the forearm Thursday, and his X-rays came back negative. He should still be considered day-to-day going forward, but his status is certainly worth monitoring.
