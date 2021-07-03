Guerrero went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, an additional RBI and a walk in Friday's win over Tampa Bay.
Guerrero ended a rare four-game homer drought with a two-run blast Friday and is now just three away from tying Shohei Ohtani for the MLB leadership in that department. The star slugger has hit safely in all but two of his last 12 games, a span in which he's gone yard five times.
