Guerrero (hamstring) participated in pre-game warmups ahead of Friday's contest against the Marlins and could be available off the bench, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Guerrero has been out of the Blue Jays' lineup since leaving Monday's game against the Pirates due to left hamstring tightness. The good news for him was that he was cleared to participate in pre-game activities Friday, sprinting on the field before hitting in the batting cage. Guerrero should still be considered day-to-day, but he there's a chance he returns to the lineup at some point during Toronto's three-game road series in Miami. Ty France is starting at first base in Friday's series opener.