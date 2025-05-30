Guerrero went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Thursday's rout of the A's.

The majestic second-inning blast over the left-field fence came off Jacob Lopez, and while it only traveled 399 feet, the ball reached a height of 136 feet after leaving Guerrero's bat with an eye-popping launch angle of 37 degrees. It was Guerrero's eighth homer of the year, including four in the last 14 games -- a stretch in which he's slashing .240/.367/.480 with six RBI, nine runs and a 9:4 BB:K.