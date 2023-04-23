Guerrero went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Yankees.
Guerrero broke a scoreless tie in the sixth inning with a two-run homer, a 112.7 MPH line drive off Clarke Schmidt. It's Guerrero's fifth home run of the season and his third in his last five games. The 24-year-old first baseman is off to a hot start, slashing .341/.424/.541 with 13 RBI and 16 runs scored through his first 99 plate appearances this season.
