Guerrero went 2-for-4 with two doubles, three RBI and two runs scored as he helped guide the Blue Jays to a 9-1 win over the Red Sox on Wednesday.

Guerrero doubled once in the fourth and a second time in the seventh where he was able to clear the bases for a three-RBI double. Wednesday's effort extended Guerrero's hitting streak to nine games as the young third baseman is now hitting .255/.333/.445 on the season with four home runs and 13 RBI as he continues to pick it up at the plate following a slumping start to the campaign.