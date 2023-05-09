Guerrero (wrist) is back in the Blue Jays' lineup for Tuesday's game in Philadelphia, Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun reports.
Guerrero missed the previous two contests with a sore left wrist but is feeling well enough to give it a go Tuesday. He will be at first base and batting second against Aaron Nola.
