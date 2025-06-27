Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Should play Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Manager John Schneider said on MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM that Guerrero (forearm) is likely to be in the lineup Friday against the Red Sox.
The 26-year-old slugger had an injury scare Thursday against the Guardians when he was hit by a pitch in the right forearm, but he was diagnosed with a contusion after X-rays came back negative and appears to have avoided a serious injury. Even if Guerrero ends up receiving a rest day Friday in Boston, it sounds as though he should be back in the lineup quickly for Toronto.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: X-rays come back negative•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Exits game after HBP on arm•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Homers in loss•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Launches 10th homer of 2025•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Drives in three in rout•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Goes yard Tuesday•