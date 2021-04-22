Guerrero went 2-for-3 with a double, two walks, a run and an RBI in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Red Sox.

After reaching base four times, Guerrero's on-base average now sits at a robust .513, tops among all players with at least 50 plate appearances this season. Guerrero has paired elite plate discipline with improved power early on, as his .267 ISO is 67 points above his 2020 mark. Fantasy managers that drafted the 22-year-old in anticipation of a potential third-year breakout are more than satisfied with Guerrero's early returns.