Guerrero went 2-for-3 with a walk, two home runs, three runs scored and four RBI in Friday's 10-2 rout of the Rangers.

The young slugger led a five-homer barrage for the Jays, taking Jordan Lyles deep for a solo shot in the first inning before crushing a three-run blast off Dennis Santana in the sixth that left Sahlen Field entirely. Guerrero is up to 30 homers on the year, three back of Shohei Ohtani for the major-league lead, and his .335 batting average and 77 RBI also lead MLB.