Rodriguez is scheduled to start Monday's game against the Astros in Toronto, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.
After returning from the 15-day injured list June 21 and giving up five runs (four earned) over 1.1 innings in a loss to Cleveland that day, Rodriguez made his next turn through the rotation this past Wednesday in Boston. However, with that game getting paused in the top of the second inning due to severe weather and later postponed, Rodriguez won't get credited with statistics for that game until the contest is resumed Aug. 26 as part of a split doubleheader. As a result, Monday's start against the Astros will officially be Rodriguez's second since he returned from the IL.
