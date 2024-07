The Blue Jays optioned Pop to Triple-A Buffalo on Friday, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.

Pop was knocked around for three runs (two earned) over an inning of work in his final appearance before the All-Star break and holds a 5.90 ERA in 29 relief frames this season. The Blue Jays have recalled Erik Swanson and also reinstated Yimi Garcia from the injured list to supplement their bullpen.