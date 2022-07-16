Minter walked one and struck out one in a third of an inning Friday to record his fifth save of the season in an 8-4 win over the Nationals.

Will Smith began the ninth inning with Atlanta ahead 8-1, but his struggles forced manager Brian Snitker to turn to Minter to quash a Washington rally as Kenley Jansen had pitched each of the prior two days. Over his last 10 appearances, a stretch that includes all five of his saves plus three of his 18 holds, Minter sports a 2.16 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 10:2 K:BB through 8.1 innings.