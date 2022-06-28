Minter and Will Smith are viewed as the top candidates to pick up saves for Atlanta after closer Kenley Jansen was placed on the 15-day injured list Tuesday due to an irregular heartbeat, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Jansen has previously missed action during the 2011, 2012 and 2018 season on account of cardiac issues, so he'll likely need medical clearance from doctors before making his return from the IL following his latest recurrence of an irregular heartbeat. According to Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Jansen will still able to throw bullpen sessions while he's on the shelf, leaving Atlanta optimistic that he'll be sidelined for only a brief period of time. However long Jansen is out, Minter could be thrust into the closer mix, even though Smith has more experience in the role and is coming off a 37-save campaign in 2021. However, with Smith's effectiveness having waned as he's moved into more of a setup role in 2022, manager Brian Snitker could be inclined to give a look in the ninth inning to Minter, who has arguably been Atlanta's best reliever this season. The lefty sports an outstanding 1.69 ERA and supports it with strong peripherals (31.7 K-BB%, 1.92 SIERA). He's also held his own against right-handed hitters, who have slashed a collective .238/.279/.338 against him while striking out 30 times in 87 plate appearances (34.4 percent).