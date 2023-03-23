Raisel Iglesias was diagnosed with low-grade shoulder inflammation Thursday and will begin the season on the injured list, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports, and Minter could be in line for some saves while the closer is sidelined.

Iglesias will be shut down for at least the next week while he deals with the shoulder issue. Minter has had a rough spring but remains the probable fill-in option for Iglesias after posting a brilliant 2.06 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 94:15 K:BB over 70 innings during 2022. Joe Jimenez is also a candidate.