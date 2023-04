Minter allowed two runs on three hits in one inning during Monday's win over the Reds. He was charged with a blown save.

Minter was tasked with protecting a 3-1 lead in the ninth inning but he quickly gave it up before recording an out. He escaped before the Reds could take the lead and Atlanta ended up winning in the 10th inning on Sean Murphy's walkoff shot. Minter had tossed five shutout innings with one save prior to Monday's poor outing.