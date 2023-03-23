Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said Thursday that Minter "obviously would be the obvious guy" to fill in at closer while Raisel Iglesias (shoulder) is sidelined, Justin Toscano of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Snitker did backtrack a bit after that, adding that "it may be a matchup scenario-type thing." Still, it seems telling that Minter is the first guy that came to mind when the manager was asked the question, likely putting him at the top of the pecking order. Joe Jimenez is probably next in line. Atlanta is hopeful that Iglesias will need only a minimum stay on the injured list.