Minter earned a save in the first game of Monday's doubleheader against the Mets, allowing one run on one hit while striking out one batter over one inning.

Minter inherited a 9-7 lead in the ninth inning and retired the first two batters he faced. Eduardo Escobar then tagged him for a solo homer, but Minter got Brett Baty to line out to end the contest and earn the save. Despite the successful outcome, the run the southpaw allowed marked the fourth time in his past five outings that he has been scored upon. Over that stretch, Minter has taken three losses and a blown save while allowing 11 earned runs across 4.2 frames. With Raisel Iglesias (shoulder) expected back by the end of the week, Minter probably won't hang onto the closer role much longer.