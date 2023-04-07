Minter (1-0) picked up the win in Thursday's 7-6 victory over the Padres, giving up a hit and a walk in a scoreless ninth inning while striking out one.

The southpaw walked the first batter he faced in the top of the ninth and put runners on first and second with one out, but Minter coaxed a double play out of Xander Bogaerts to escape the jam. He was then rewarded with the win after Orlando Arcia's walkoff single in the bottom of the frame. Minter hasn't allowed a run through four innings to begin the season, collecting a win and and save in his four appearances, and with Raisel Iglesias (shoulder) still not throwing, his stint as Atlanta's closer should last at least another couple weeks, if not right on into May.