Minter picked up the save with a scoreless ninth inning to close out Tuesday's 4-1 victory over St. Louis. He had one strikeout and didn't allow a baserunner.

Minter needed just 11 pitches to retire the side in order and secure his first save of the season. The left-hander is coming off a dominant 2022 campaign during which he had a 2.06 ERA and 94:15 K:BB across 70 innings, and he should continue to operate as Atlanta's fill-in closer until Raisel Iglesias (shoulder) is able to return from the injured list.