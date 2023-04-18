Minter picked up a save against San Diego on Monday with a scoreless inning of work during which he struck out one batter.

Minter entered the contest in the ninth frame with Atlanta up two runs. The southpaw needed just 10 pitches to retire the side in order and secure a save for the second straight day. Minter has been very effective as Atlanta's closer with Raisel Iglesias (shoulder) on the injured list, going 4-for-5 in save chances and posting a 2.00 ERA, 0.78 WHIP and 8:2 K:BB over nine innings. Iglesias is likely to be out for at least another week, so Minter will retain short-term fantasy value, though there's a strong chance that he'll be cast back to a setup role once Iglesias returns.