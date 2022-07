Minter earned the save Tuesday, striking out one in a perfect ninth inning of a 4-1 win over the Mets.

Minter struck out Eduardo Escobar and then retired the last two batters on groundouts. The lefty has picked up three saves while Kenley Jansen (chest) has been on the injured list. With Jansen likely to return Wednesday, Minter should return to a setup role and may receive the occasional save chance.