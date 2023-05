Minter allowed a hit and struck out two in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Thursday's 6-3 win over Miami.

Minter's had some trouble in recent outings, but Atlanta's lead was never in danger Thursday. This was just his third scoreless effort in his last seven appearances. He's now at a 7.47 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 19:3 K:BB across 15.2 innings this season, and he's also gone 7-for-9 in save chances.