Minter picked up the save in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Cardinals, allowing no runs on one hit while striking out one and walking none across one inning.

Minter picked up his second save of the season in Wednesday's outing. Both of his saves have come with Kenley Jansen on the injured list. Prior to Jansen's stint on the IL, Minter was used primarily as a set-up man, and he will likely return to that role once Jansen returns. Minter has pitched well this year as his ERA sits at 1.80.