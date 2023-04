Minter picked up the save with a scoreless ninth inning to close Sunday's victory over the Royals. He had one strikeout and didn't allow a baserunner.

Minter entered the ninth inning protecting a 5-4 lead and quickly retired Matt Duffy and Nicky Lopez before striking out Bobby Witt to earn his fourth save. Minter has allowed only two runs through eight innings of relief work and has converted on three of four save opportunities this season.