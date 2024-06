Minter (hip) is scheduled to pitch during a game with Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Sunday's appearance could be Minter's last before being activated from the 15-day injured list. While he's allowed two runs (one earned) across two minor-league innings, he's only surrendered one hit. Prior to being placed on the IL, Minter turned in a 2.95 ERA and a 23:6 K:BB across 21.1 innings with Atlanta.