Minter earned the save against the Reds on Wednesday with a perfect inning of work during which he struck out one batter.

After Atlanta took a one-run lead in the bottom of the ninth inning, the team turned to Minter to close things out in the ninth. He needed just 13 pitches to do so, retiring the side in order and fanning Jonathan India to record the final out. Minter has converted two of three save chances this season and has held the opponent scoreless in all but one of his seven outings thus far.